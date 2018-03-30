TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The current tourism season is drawing to a close. But this year too the bigger luxury liners, by and large, have chosen to give Vizhinjam a miss. So far, only two ‘floating palaces’ have come calling at Vizhinjam in 2018. Amadea - the second luxury liner of the year -anchored off Vizhinjam on Thursday, offloading tourists who spent the day sightseeing in the capital city.

The passengers, who were brought to the old wharf of the Vizhinjam minor port on small boats, were given a warm welcome. Only half of the 505-strong passenger contingent of the Amadea opted to disembark at Vizhinjam, largely on account of the bare-minimum facilities at the minor port here.

Despite various projects announced by the government to develop the port, it is still too small to handle the big liners. So they anchor out at sea, and the passengers are brought to the land in small boats. This is a major put-off for the elderly tourists who prefer to stay on board. Vizhinjam, being a minor port, does not figure prominently on the cruise circuits, but is more of a temporary stopover on the Kochi-Colombo-Maldives line.

Amadea had a stopover at Vizhinjam en route from Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka to Kochi. In February, Vizhinjam hosted its first ship of the year - the Silver Discoverer. Vizhinjam is expected to become an entry point for tourists once the bigger port, being developed by the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, is completed. Amadea left for Kochi by 11 pm on Thursday night.