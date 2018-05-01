Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijyan dedicates Revenue Division at Nedumangad

Government officers need to be more sensitive towards people’s grievances, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government officers need to be more sensitive towards people’s grievances, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The responsibility of the governing system lies in expediting administrative decisions and ensuring justice is provided to the marginalised sections, he said, while dedicating the new Revenue Division at Nedumangad. He was speaking at the programme organised at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nedumangad. 

The Chief Minister pointed out that generally those figuring in the lowest strata of society find it difficult to get their grievances addressed and they are the ones whose needs have to be considered. The officials need to understand it is their social responsibility to get these grievances addressed and that suitable decisions are taken. 

The government gives great emphasis on taking administrative decisions without any delays.  Each file needs to be addressed with the belief that we are here to serve the public, the Chief Minister added. He also pointed out stringent action will be taken against those indulging in corruption. This government’s policy is to ensure the services sector is efficient and satisfactory, he added. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan who presided over the function said steps are being taken to start revenue divisions in seven districts which do not have two revenue divisions.  

In his presidential address, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Rs 5 crore will be spent on tourism developmental activities in Aruvikkara and a children’s park and a KTDC restaurant will be set up at Vamanapuram. C Divakaran MLA also attended. 

