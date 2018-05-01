Kerala University exam proceedings on the path of automation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to make the examination proceedings of Kerala University effortless, the university is all set to implement an automation system. A software titled ‘Student Life Cycle Management’ system is expected to make the examination proceedings - from the registration process to issuance of certificates - uncomplicated. As part of its first step, the university will organise a two-day workshop at University Senate chamber on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the system in detail.

Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate the session while university Vice-Chancellor in-charge C Ganesh will preside over the function. The university has decided to automate the proceedings, including the conduct of examinations and publishing results in the stipulated timeframe.

The new system is expected to reduce the delay in the declaration of examination results, a long-standing problem for the university. The integration of the examination system at the university level will make the process scalable and dynamic and in tune with other ongoing e-governance initiatives, authorities said.

In a statement, the university officers said the examination proceedings had become tougher due to the addition of various courses and converting semester system at main courses. So automation is the need of the hour, officials said in a statement.

The declaration of results takes a long time, affecting students, and the dates of examinations and declaration of results vary among universities. Hence, many students lose chance to gain admission to universities or courses of their choice, officials said. The technical session in the workshop will give a presentation and the following discussions about the software.

The group discussion is expected to bring various feedbacks to develop a creative and effective system. Simon Thattil will deliver lecture while experts in the examination field, syndicate members, heads of various higher education departments. In the existing system, the absence of an integrated software for related works, including tabulation, registration, and results have become a headache for the university staff.