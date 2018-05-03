75 years of glory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Being a repository of knowledge and information, the Kerala University Library had fostered generations of learners, scholars and teachers. Since its establishment in 1942, it had grown from being a centre of learning for students and teaching faculty of its affiliated colleges and allied centres to that of the status of a public library where it embraces all those with a thirst for knowledge.

Basking in the glory of the 75th anniversary, the library will add another feather to its cap this month when it will release its 24th bibliography. According to Hamsa A, university librarian (in-charge), the bibliography they will publish as part of the culmination of its 75th anniversary will be that of Jnanpith-winner poet O N V Kurup.

“The University Library is celebrating its 75th anniversary. From being a centre of learning that caters to the needs of student and teacher community, it is now the greatest and biggest research centre in the state,” said Hamsa.

According to him, while the library campus at Palayam is the main centre, the satellite centres at Kariyavattom Campus, libraries of 43 teaching departments and district libraries at Kollam, Alappuzha and Pandalam also form part of the University Library. Another interesting fact with the library is graduates from any recognised universities or institutions are also eligible to secure a library membership.

In addition to that, the University Library also offers an eminent scholar membership for those who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of science or social science or humanities or arts. “To promote learning, we also provide temporary memberships for reading, reference, information search and for other information on products and services of the library on payment of necessary fee with the permission of the deputy librarian-in-charge. Our estimate is that around 1,90,000 members rely on us. Of this, 40,000 to 50,000 are live members.

On a daily basis the library is being visited by 3,000 members,” adds Hamsa. Meanwhile, it is learnt the library is set to unveil a range of amenities for its users. While the info desk is part of that initiative, the digitalisation of rare documents, conversion of the thesis to online platform and introduction of radio frequency Identification has entered into its second stage. In addition to that, an 11,000 sq.ft space for research scholars, lift facility, dining hall, toilets and others will also be introduced in a phased manner.

A haven for

students, teachers

3,50,000 + books 300+ periodicals

20,600 journals

1,90,000 members Of this, 40,000 to 50,000 are active members

A minimum of 3,000 members access it on a daily basis

University Library’s most sought after section is the Kerala Reference Section

Initiated during 1973, the section is for fostering research in the field of history, science, medicine, art, culture, heritage, language, literature, economy and politics of Kerala

Besides Malayalam literature, books on ayurveda, religion, philosophy, anthropology, culture, education, art and architecture of Kerala are also included. The section has a comprehensive and specialised collection of rare and old documents even from the 18th century onwards

University Library also enjoys the unique distinction of being the only depository of UN Publications and World Bank Publications in Kerala

Trivia

The University of Travancore was established on November 1, 1937. Till the formation of a separate library for the university, the Trivandrum Public Library and the libraries of the Arts and Science Colleges served the requirements of the academic community. The Library of the University of Travancore (later renamed as Kerala University Library) was started in 1942 where the personal libraries of Divan Bahadur S Krishna Swami Aiyangar and Professor P P Sastri were also added to it. Four years later, the library was shifted to a new building on the eastern side of the University College.