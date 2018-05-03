Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Cadet Corps on a state-wide campaign ain Kerala gainst narcotics

The sessions on the dangers posed by drug abuse will be led by Excise officers. The idea is to generate awareness among children on the dangers of pan masala, tobacco products, liquor and drugs.

Published: 03rd May 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is kicking off a state-wide campaign against narcotics on Thursday which will see NCC cadets spreading the 'no drugs, please' message in schools across the state.

Over Thursday and Friday, 5,000 cadets from all 14 districts will undergo training at the Central Stadium here. The sessions on the dangers posed by drug abuse will be led by Excise officers. The idea is to generate awareness among children on the dangers of pan masala, tobacco products, liquor and drugs. After the two-day training, the 5,000 cadets, in turn, will return to their units and pass on the training to the rest of their friends once the new academic year opens.

"Over the next several months, the process will continue and it will also see NCC cadets leading anti-narcotics sessions in schools that lack NCC units," an NCC officer said. The motto of the campaign is 'Drugs-free Kerala through drugs-free schools.' The NCC, the largest student-force of its kind in the world, is ideally placed in Kerala to launch such a campaign amongst schoolchildren. The NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate is 80,530 strong and has an active presence in a large number of schools in the form of army, navy and air wings.

The campaign also comes at a time when narcotics abuse is on the rise among children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign at the Central Stadium at 9.30 am on Thursday. Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the function. The NCC cadets will take a pledge against drug and alcohol abuse. The Chief Minister will also flag off a cycle rally in the capital city area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Cadet Corps narcotics
More from this section

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebration

Tree to be planted in memory of killed Latvian tourist Liga

Kerala still remains close to Latvian tourist Liga's sister's heart

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity