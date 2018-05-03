National Cadet Corps on a state-wide campaign ain Kerala gainst narcotics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is kicking off a state-wide campaign against narcotics on Thursday which will see NCC cadets spreading the 'no drugs, please' message in schools across the state.

Over Thursday and Friday, 5,000 cadets from all 14 districts will undergo training at the Central Stadium here. The sessions on the dangers posed by drug abuse will be led by Excise officers. The idea is to generate awareness among children on the dangers of pan masala, tobacco products, liquor and drugs. After the two-day training, the 5,000 cadets, in turn, will return to their units and pass on the training to the rest of their friends once the new academic year opens.

"Over the next several months, the process will continue and it will also see NCC cadets leading anti-narcotics sessions in schools that lack NCC units," an NCC officer said. The motto of the campaign is 'Drugs-free Kerala through drugs-free schools.' The NCC, the largest student-force of its kind in the world, is ideally placed in Kerala to launch such a campaign amongst schoolchildren. The NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate is 80,530 strong and has an active presence in a large number of schools in the form of army, navy and air wings.

The campaign also comes at a time when narcotics abuse is on the rise among children. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campaign at the Central Stadium at 9.30 am on Thursday. Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the function. The NCC cadets will take a pledge against drug and alcohol abuse. The Chief Minister will also flag off a cycle rally in the capital city area.