Padmanabhapuram Palace is just a click away

The symphony of wood and stone at the Padmanabhapuram Palace can now be experienced online as the Archaeology Department has unveiled a website for the palace located at Thuckalay in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The symphony of wood and stone at the Padmanabhapuram Palace can now be experienced online as the Archaeology Department has unveiled a website for the palace located at Thuckalay in Tamil Nadu. Ports and Archaeology minister Ramachandran Kadannappally launched the website and a YouTube channel for the department here on Wednesday.The YouTube channel goes by the name of Archaeology Kerala and the website can be accessed at padmanabhapurampalace.org.

The YouTube channel is aimed at bringing the history of Kerala to the general public and to encourage tourists to visit these structures. Content about various heritage structures under the department is set to be shared in the channel in the coming days.Once a prized possession of the Travancore kings, the Padmanabhapuram Palace in modern-day Tamil Nadu is managed by the Kerala Archaeology Department. The palace is also the largest one made of wood in Asia.

The website on the palace, while having information about all the structures, also has exquisite photo and video galleries with detailed explanations.360-degree videos are also available on the website to provide an immersive experience. This website is set to cater to the needs of the common people as well as students of history and archaeology.

A video on Padmanabhapuram Palace was played at the function. Shot in natural light, the aesthetically pleasing video explained the significance and history behind the various structures of the palace.MLA K Muraleedharan presided over the function. Kerala Council for Historical Research chairman P K Michael Tharakan; Archaeology, Archives and Museums Department principal secretary V Venu and Archaeology director J Rejikumar were also present.

