Tree to be planted in memory of killed Latvian tourist Liga

She said the message that she wanted to see Pinarayi never reached him in the first place and there were communication gaps that resulted in the controversy.

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | FIle PIC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A tree in Liga's memory“If Liga was alive, how would have she wanted her closer ones to remember her?” It was this question that was buzzing in Ilze's mind ever since she decided to hold a commemoration for her sister in Thiruvananthapuram.“She wouldn't have endorsed sad things are being said about her. She cherished life and would have loved to see people talking about her fond memories rather than macabre things that happened to her,” Ilze said.In memory of Liga, a tree will be planted at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

“I have asked the officials to pick an aromatic plant. It's fragrance should evoke Liga's memories. So many people were pained by her tragedy, now the fragrance of the plant should solace them,” she said.Ilze said she will comeback to Kerala and if possible, would bring her parents along. “I am most certainly coming back. I want to see how Liga's plant is growing.

Hoping to bring parents as well if they agree. It's a long flight,” she said.Meanwhile, Ilze on Wednesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and thanked him for the help the state government had provided during the investigation into Liga's disappearance and now the murder.The meeting happened in the morning and Ilze said she was happy that she could meet the Chief Minister. She said the message that she wanted to see Pinarayi never reached him in the first place and there were communication gaps that resulted in the controversy.

“He seemed to be a good person. He was nice to me. I invited him to the commemoration function and he said he would look into it. Being the head of the state, he would be having a lot of work to do. But if he turns up, I would be really happy,” she said.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's office said Pinarayi told Ilze not to worry over the controversy that had erupted recently after one of the members in Ilze's entourage claimed the Chief Minister had denied them a visit.

