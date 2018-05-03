Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Karunakara Guru imparted new light and vigour to the nation. Inaugurating the Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebrations in Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode on Tuesday, Singh said Karunakara Guru had initiated a new spiritual renaissance in India. He said he could get spiritually connected once he entered the Guru’s sacred ashram.

The function marks the beginning of celebrations which will continue till May 6, commemorating the death anniversary of Santhigiri Ashram founder Karunakara Guru. Singh spoke about spiritualism, yoga and Ayurveda being India’s contributions to the world and lauded the role played by the ashram in spreading the traditional Siddha branch of medicine. With the objective of promoting traditional Indian medicines, Singh said the BJP-led NDA Government had established a separate ministry of ‘Ayush’.

The Santhigiri Ashram is recognised as a social and scientific research organisation by the Government of India, he said. Singh also met Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, who also attended the Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebrations. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also attended the function.