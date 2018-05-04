Animated conversations

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 19th Animation Masters Summit, organised by Toonz Media Group, got underway at Park Centre, Technopark, on Friday. The two-day long international summit is being attended by professionals, including Oscar award winner Resul Pookkutty, gaming expert Aravindan Neelakandan, YouTube South American Head Antonine Torres, Ogilvy and Mather creative director Kiran Antony, ‘Baahubali’ fame visual effects expert P C Sanath and many others who will give talks during the summit.

Around 400 members within India and overseas connected with animation and media industry are attending the two-day long summit. The summit will also honour the patriarch of animation V G Samant with the ‘Legend of Animation’ award.

Vaibhav Kumaresh

The fourth edition of ‘Flying Elephant Competition’, a short film competition, was also organised. Around 2,000 entries from various Asian countries poured in. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will give away awards to the short films selected by the expert jury panel during the summit finale.

Return of the creator

Remember Simpoo Singh, the angry mathematics teacher, who tickled our funny bones? The famous 30-second cartoon series featured on Channel V, which amused many Indians, was the brainchild of Vaibhav Kumaresh, a creator, filmmaker and founder of Vaibhav Studios.

At the Animation Masters Summit, Vaibhav spoke about the idea of 'Looking beyond, Looking within.' Vaibhav, the brain behind many creative ideas, said doodling was always with him, since his school days.

"I used to fill my notebooks with the characters around me. One should always have the ability to nurture the act of storytelling to be a good animator,” says Vaibhav who studied Fine Arts in Mysuru and then joined Famous Studios where he gave life to the famous character 'Simpoo Singh'. Though he started with hand-drawn animations, today he is famous for clay animation and digital 3D animation techniques. His famous clay animation series 'Lamput' is globally acclaimed.

But, Vaibhav says the biggest challenge he faces is his upcoming maiden feature film titled 'Return of the jungle'.”

Vinoth Chandar

"Small animated series were easy but the 100-minute feature film 'Return of the jungle' is unlike anything I have done. This is solely for the Indian audience. We usually don't see realism in the cartoons we watch, but Return of the Jungle will be a realistic venture. The storyline is based on the challenges children face in school every day,” he adds.

He says there are massive opportunities in the Indian animation industry. "What we see today is Indian animation being a part of the European industry where the product is made solely for Europeans," says Vaibhav.

Rhyming with success

Vinoth Chandar, the CEO and creative director of ChuChu TV, had an interactive session at the Animation Masters Summit 2018. ChuChu TV, a multi-channel network with millions of fans around the world, is today the No 1 YouTube channel in the kids entertainment category with around 20 billion views.

Chandar, along with his friends, started ChuChu TV five years ago. His friend Krishnan writes songs for his shows. Chandar says: “Krishnan and I thought of making our old rhymes more interesting. When we uploaded our first rhyme 'Johny Johny Yes papa..' there was a good response from the parents and it became the 43rd most watched video in the history of YouTube. This gave us the inspiration to create more rhymes.”

He is on a mission to create Chu Chu TV Pro App where parents can download the video and children can watch it later. The content will be ad-free. Besides, his YouTube channel is partnering with school BO, an online curriculum for children aged 3 to 6, which will be the biggest focus in the years to come. Chandar says he wishes to create character-based content as he believes that every story has an emotion.