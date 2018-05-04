Calling all shutterbugs

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Ever wanted to capture the brilliance of the universe? A group of photo enthusiasts in the city are set to gather at an undisclosed location, train their lenses on the night sky and map the universe. It is an experimental night photography workshop planned by the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Kuwait-based photography club FotografiaQ8 (FQ8).And it is not just night-photography the team intends to experiment with. Ever since its formation last year, the FQ8 Trivandrum Club has remained a platform for camera buffs to converge and probe the unexplored dimensions of photography.

“Meet, share and learn, that is our motto,” says Kiran Mithra, one of the founders of the club in Kuwait. “FQ8 was started as a platform for those passionate about photography to share their knowledge and learn more. In essence, it is giving back to the society,” he adds.

It was when friends Ram Thenmala, Mahendra Mohan, Sajna Ali and Naval Mohammed decided to start a photography club in the city that the FQ8 Trivandrum Club was born. “For those in the city, there is a dearth of avenues to learn more about photography. There are several amateur photographers who own the gear but aren’t adept at handling the camera. It is all about having a platform to explore more about photography,” says Ram, an IT professional. “Anyone with a keen interest in photography can join us. There is no need to have high-end cameras but sheer passion is enough.”

It is the only unit the Kuwait-based club has overseas. Their first trip was to Vazhvanthol waterfalls and the number of members has only burgeoned over time. In 2018, they organised a unique photography event. Five photography enthusiasts positioned themselves in different parts of Kerala to capture the first rays of the sun on Jan 1. That was the ‘make a memorable sunrise of your life’ event. “Think different and expend all possibilities of photography, that is how we envision it. And in the process share the wealth of knowledge,” says Ram. The club was started in Kuwait by a group of Keralites passionate about photography. They have conducted more than 200 workshops and events in South East Asia and the Middle East. “We intend to experiment and explore diverse realms in photography. The idea is to learn together and share the information with the community. Further, FQ8 offers a platform to experiment with advanced photography,” says Kiran.