Global metal

Kochi to host a heavy metal event alongside cities in 41 countries

Published: 04th May 2018

Charles Firman Rozario

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kochi’s shores have been a beacon on the world map for many years. The reasons have changed over the years from trade to tourism, but this week it’s heavy metal that’s highlighting the city. Gold Souk, Vytilla is the only venue in the country hosting Metal United World Wide—an event that is scheduled on the same day across 41 countries including Australia and Poland. Besides homegrown talents Amorphia and Prophets of Yahweh, the organisers have roped in Bengaluru-based projects Nauseate and Iron Hound to rock the halls. We catch up with Charles Firman Rozario, the vocalist of the grindcore act Nauseate who recently released nine songs in a split album with international bands Camphora Monobromata from Russia and Archagathus from Canada.

Not mincing words

Constant lineup changes were one factor that kept the eight-year-old band in check. “Our style of music incorporates a dirtier sound, distorted bass, and sometimes slower passages like goregrind,” says Charles, about their niche style called mince core featuring abrasive tracks, some of which as short as 30 seconds. Active in the Bengaluru underground scene, the quartet (also including Rohit Raghupathy, Faizan Mecci and Rakshit Herur) has run through a bunch of garage gigs before opening for UK-based grindcore pioneers Napalm Death at Bangalore Open Air and releasing a split with legendary politically-charged Belgian act Agathocles in 2015. “Our songs dwell on the disparities in our society and high-class extravagance. We believe that we’re all part of this mess the world is in,” elaborates Charles. Excited about releasing their debut full length later this year, the act will perform their songs including ‘Your System Is Bullsh*t’ in Kochi.

On May 5 at 5 pm.

