Art De Tour flagged off

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the ‘Art De Tour’ programme at Manaveeyam Veedhi, this morning.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the ‘Art De Tour’ programme at Manaveeyam Veedhi, this morning.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran inaugurated the KSRTC double-decker bus which is set to travel across the state bearing the message of freedom of expression. K Muraleedharan MLA  presided over the function. The ‘Art De Tour’ programme is organised as part of the National Youth Concord by the State Youth Welfare Board.

The fully air-conditioned bus with several installations and multimedia exhibits will traverse the state.The exhibition is organised by arteria curator K Ajith Kumar. A bevy of artists is accompanying the bus. The programme will conclude on May 14 at Kanhangad.

