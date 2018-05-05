Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cops destroyed evidence by cremating body of Latvian tourist: BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president

Suresh, who had approached the State Human Rights Commission to prevent the cremation, said the two arrested men are active DYFI workers.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Latvian Ilze Skromane looks at the body of her sister getting cremated in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  By showing undue haste in cremating the body of the Latvian tourist, the police have attempted to destroy evidence in their bid to save certain individuals, BJP district president S Suresh said on Friday.

Suresh, who had approached the State Human Rights Commission to prevent the cremation, said the two arrested men are active DYFI workers.

The police have attempted to save a local DYFI leader of Vazhamuttom who had instigated the rape and murder, Suresh alleged.

The time of the cremation was hastily changed from 5 pm to 4 pm on Thursday after the government came to know the commission had ordered the body should be buried and not cremated.

It is a major lapse on the part of the government that the approval of the Latvian and Irish embassies and the External Affairs Ministry was not sought before the cremation.

“The situation is such that if, in future, the investigation is undertaken by international agencies, they will have no other scientific evidence other than the ones prepared by the Kerala Police,’’ Suresh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Latvian tourist Liga

Comments

More from this section

Art De Tour flagged off

Statue of P Bhaskaran to be unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram

Connecting with nature and the inner self

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity