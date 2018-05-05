Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Statue of P Bhaskaran to be unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram

The event will be followed by a musical evening to be led by Shahabaz Aman who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

Published: 05th May 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the statue of poet, lyricist and filmmaker P Bhaskaran at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will preside over the function in which Kerala Chalachitra Akademi chairman Kamal will deliver the welcome speech. The event will be followed by a musical evening to be led by Shahabaz Aman who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Playback Singer. The musical extravaganza will be based on the songs of P Bhaskaran.

The invitees list included singer K J Yesudas and film personalities such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shaji N Karun, Sasikumar, Sreekumaran Thampi, T K Rajeevkumar, Sibi Malayil, Lenin Rajendran, P Sreekumar, Beena Paul, G Suresh Kumar, Indira Bhaskaran, Bicha Baburaj and Leelamani Devarajan. Sculptor Jeevan Thomas made the statue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Bhaskaran Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

More from this section

Art De Tour flagged off

Cops destroyed evidence by cremating body of Latvian tourist: BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president

Connecting with nature and the inner self

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity