Statue of P Bhaskaran to be unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the statue of poet, lyricist and filmmaker P Bhaskaran at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will preside over the function in which Kerala Chalachitra Akademi chairman Kamal will deliver the welcome speech. The event will be followed by a musical evening to be led by Shahabaz Aman who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Playback Singer. The musical extravaganza will be based on the songs of P Bhaskaran.

The invitees list included singer K J Yesudas and film personalities such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Shaji N Karun, Sasikumar, Sreekumaran Thampi, T K Rajeevkumar, Sibi Malayil, Lenin Rajendran, P Sreekumar, Beena Paul, G Suresh Kumar, Indira Bhaskaran, Bicha Baburaj and Leelamani Devarajan. Sculptor Jeevan Thomas made the statue.