Four held in Thiruvananthapuram for mugging man at bar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a bar in the city. The arrested are Mahesh, 36, and Dileep, 39, of Kesavadasapuram; Shanas Basheer, 36, of Kudappanakunnu; and Dinu, 37, of Muttada.

According to the police, Mahesh is a notorious goon who had served jail time after being detained under provisions of the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act. The other three accused too are involved in petty crime cases.The latest incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Thursday at Hotel Swagath, a bar-attached restaurant near Kesavadasapuram.

The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed Rs 2,000 from Binu of Pathirappally, as they were short of money to buy more drinks. The accused were arrested by a team led by Peroorkada station house officer Inspector Stuart Keeler. All four were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.