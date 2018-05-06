IAS topper Ira Singhal to be felicitated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tagore Karma Ratna Puraskar instituted by the Santhi Nikethan Kerala Forum will be awarded to Ira Singhal, the physically challenged woman who secured first rank in 2014 civil services examination. “A cash prize of Rs 10,001, plaque and certificate will be awarded to Ira by former Maharashtra Governor K Sankaranarayanan at a function to be held in Palakkad on May 20,” said director of Santhi Nikethan Jobin S Kottaram.