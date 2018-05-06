Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Riding towards a greener tomorrow 

A cycling literacy campaign was launched by the city-based bicycle club 
Indus Cycling Embassy and the Green Army Cycling Club

Published: 06th May 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : They have been gathering at Sisuvihar UPS, Vazhuthacaud, every day, since the start of this month. Four boys, four women and 10 girls assemble here in the mornings. A silent green revolution of sorts is brewing at the school. They are being initiated into the world of bicycle riding. And on Sunday morning they peddled their way through the traffic, from the school to the Manaveeyam Veedhi, embracing a green mode of transportation. It was all done as part of a unique cycling literacy campaign launched by city-based bicycle club Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) and Green Army Cycling Club. The art of bicycle riding was being taught and that too for free.

The idea to start cycling class was mooted during the summer camp ‘Haritha Nagarotsavam’ organised under the Green Army International, says Dr Ashin Mohan, mentor, Green Army International. “We asked the children at the camp if they knew cycling and most of them replied in the negative. So we decided to start cycling classes this vacation itself,” says Ashin. The camp was organised for the school students who are members of the Green Army Club. But soon others including mothers of the children joined.

“Green army works based on a Green Action Plan. Climate action plan is one of the components of the Green Action Plan and promoting cycling clubs figures prominently in this,” says Ashin. “Our plan is to start cycling clubs in all schools. The target is to start the clubs in 60 schools once the next academic year begins,” he adds.

“The idea is to empower the students. Although the larger idea was to ensure that all the children part of the Green Army Club in schools knew cycling, we are open to students who are eager to learn cycling, says Prakash P Gopinath, managing trustee, ICE. A total of ten cycles have been provided by the ICE for the initiative.

“Cycling has a huge bearing to the motto of Green Army. It is one mode of transportation which leaves zero carbon footprint. Carbon footprint is caused only during the manufacturing process. Other than that it is an organic way and zero pollution transport mode,” adds Prakash. The cycling class concludes on Monday. If more students come forth to learn cycling, the group intends to introduce more such classes.

