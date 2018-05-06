The mid-point crisis

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The residents of Kazhakoottam are enraged over the government’s decision to go ahead with the land acquisition as part of NH development. This is despite PWD Minister G Sudhakaran promising a realignment of the stretch following allegations of anomalies in acquiring land. In the latest development, the government has transferred a survey officer who considered the concerns of the residents, with regard to the shifting the mid-point of the road towards the eastern side, where hundreds of residents will be forced to surrender their property.

Express had earlier reported on the plight of the several hundred people living on the eastern side of the NH at Kazhakoottam where the NHAI has decided to acquire more land compared to the

western side. The initial plan was to acquire land equally from the midpoint as per the decision taken by the the-then government in 2012.

However, on April 27, a survey team reached Kazhakoottam and started demarcation process, fixing the new mid-point. However, they fixed the mid-point by taking more land from the eastern side. This invited severe criticism and allegations that the decision is biased and was aimed at protecting a section of people.

Though the survey officer realised there were anomalies in fixing the mid-point, he was transferred to Kollam by the government with the influence of vested interests, residents allege.

Later, on April 30, a survey was conducted with the support of police officers. The police also warned the people that anybody obstructing the survey would be arrested and remanded. The residents abstained from the protest following the threat.

As per the new survey process, the new midpoint is three metres towards the eastern side. Residents allege that the midpoint got shifted only towards the eastern side and there was no shifting towards western side, taking into account the curvature and bending of the road. They said a major chunk of an acquisition was from the eastern side and the criteria for fixing this new midpoint remain an issue.

According to Dr Praveen Sakalya, a resident, the government has betrayed the residents by giving false promises. “It’s clear that the government has an unholy nexus with the landowners on the western side. The elected representatives of Kazhakoottam have betrayed us. We have realised that the alignment favours a particular group. We tried our level best to get justice but in vain. It’s a sheer case of human right violation”, Praveen said. The controversy cropped up when the NHAI came up with a new alignment plan wherein the midpoint of the road was moved to the eastern side.

When Express a top NHAI officer, he said that NHAI could not do anything on this as the government itself had demarcated the land and handed over to NHAI. “We are proceeding the works as per the guidelines. It was the government which handed over us the land after the survey,” said an official.

NH widening: The backstory

The eastern side of the highway houses residential areas while the western side has commercial establishments. In 1972, the land acquisition for the NH was completely from the eastern side. So, the next cycle should have been exclusively from the western side. Though the UDF Govt came up with an alignment in tune with that, stiff opposition came from the western side.

Taking the larger interest of state and development of Kazhakuttom, the residents of eastern side agreed to give away land. Then, it was agreed that from the existing mid-point of the road, equal distances will be taken from both sides. Fearing that their shops and business establishments will be affected, they allegedly approached the new government in 2016 via politicians and vulnerable bureaucrats. Following this, a new alignment was made, wherein the midpoint was shifted towards the eastern side by six metres.