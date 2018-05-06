Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam lauds role played by dinner table chats in boosting family bonds

He was speaking after inaugurating the cultural conference conducted as part of the 19th Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebrations at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday.

Published: 06th May 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Discussions around the dining table play a pivotal role in making family bonds stronger. Sadly, it is not happening in our families these days. Everyone is busy with their mobile phones,”  said Union Minister of State Alphonse Kannanthanam.

He was speaking after inaugurating the cultural conference conducted as part of the 19th Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebrations at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday.

“Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru upheld the importance of the family through Santhigiri Ashram. Dreams should start from a good family.“He taught us only such dreams change the world,” Kannanthanam said.“There is a philosophy behind all preachings and activities of Guru. He emphasised on the idea of equality among all living beings in the world” he said.

DK Murali MLA presided over the function. Former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran delivered the keynote address. Ashram general secretary Palayam Imam Shuhaib Maulavi, Swami Chaithanya Jnana Thapaswi and organising secretary Swami Gururetham Jnana Thapaswi were also present.  Ex-MLA MA Vahid distributed wheelchairs under the ‘Karunyam ‘ free healthcare programme.  Aravind Menon President, BJP’s departments and projects wing, was the guest of honour.

Film director Rajeev Anchal, actor Kollam Thulasi, Prof K Gopinatha Pillai, G Kalakumari, Y P Sobhakumar, S Radhadevi, E A Salim, R Anilkumar, S Anas, T Manikandan Nair, Saranya A S, K Devaki and Pothencode Babu offered felicitations.Ashram’s international operation-in-charge Swami Janananma Jnana Thapaswi welcomed the gathering and operations DGM PB Chandrababu gave the vote of thanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alphonse Kannanthanam Alphonse dinner table chats

Comments

More from this section
Handcuffs

Four held in Thiruvananthapuram for mugging man at bar

New monument for Ayyankali set to be unveiled at Thiruvananthapuram

IAS topper Ira Singhal to be felicitated

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats