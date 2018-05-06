Union Minister Alphonse Kannanthanam lauds role played by dinner table chats in boosting family bonds

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Discussions around the dining table play a pivotal role in making family bonds stronger. Sadly, it is not happening in our families these days. Everyone is busy with their mobile phones,” said Union Minister of State Alphonse Kannanthanam.

He was speaking after inaugurating the cultural conference conducted as part of the 19th Nava Oli Jyothirdinam celebrations at the Santhigiri Ashram here on Saturday.

“Navajyothisree Karunakara Guru upheld the importance of the family through Santhigiri Ashram. Dreams should start from a good family.“He taught us only such dreams change the world,” Kannanthanam said.“There is a philosophy behind all preachings and activities of Guru. He emphasised on the idea of equality among all living beings in the world” he said.

DK Murali MLA presided over the function. Former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran delivered the keynote address. Ashram general secretary Palayam Imam Shuhaib Maulavi, Swami Chaithanya Jnana Thapaswi and organising secretary Swami Gururetham Jnana Thapaswi were also present. Ex-MLA MA Vahid distributed wheelchairs under the ‘Karunyam ‘ free healthcare programme. Aravind Menon President, BJP’s departments and projects wing, was the guest of honour.

Film director Rajeev Anchal, actor Kollam Thulasi, Prof K Gopinatha Pillai, G Kalakumari, Y P Sobhakumar, S Radhadevi, E A Salim, R Anilkumar, S Anas, T Manikandan Nair, Saranya A S, K Devaki and Pothencode Babu offered felicitations.Ashram’s international operation-in-charge Swami Janananma Jnana Thapaswi welcomed the gathering and operations DGM PB Chandrababu gave the vote of thanks.