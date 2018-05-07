Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala hangs head in shame over Latvian murder: Kadakampally Surendran

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said adequate safety will be provided to foreign tourists visiting the state.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hands over a solatium of B5 lakh to Liga’s sister Ilze in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said adequate safety will be provided to foreign tourists visiting the state. Speaking at the commemorative meeting organised at Kanakakunnu Palace to pay tribute to the foreign national who was murdered in Kovalam, he said it was an unfortunate incident. Though similar incidents had occurred in other states in the past, Kerala was an exceptional case.The state has had to hang its head in shame in the wake of the murder of the Latvian national, but is determined to not repeat the mistakes by strengthening the security cover in the tourist destinations of the state.

Enhancing security

The police have been given instructions to enhance security measures in tourist places, the minister said.
He also said the sister of the murdered foreigner has shown a new face of foreign culture to Kerala which hitherto believed family values in the west were as not strong as in the east. And Kerala bowed its head before the love of this sister.Though the state had offered all the assistance to take the body of the victim to their country, it was her sister who expressed her desire to take the ashes of her mortal remains after performing the last rites here, he said.

In replying to the commemorative meeting, her sister said the large presence at the gathering underscores the love and affection of the people to the victim and she expressed her gratitude to all of them who rose to help them.Tourism secretary Rani George, director P Bala Kiran, and others took part in the meeting. An ‘ilanji’ tree was planted in front of Nishagandhi in memory of the foreigner. People paid floral tributes at the portrait of the victim.A musical concert by Naveen Gandharv and Rojo Antony was offered in tribute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Latvian murder case

Comments

More from this section

MM Hassan calls for the dismissal of police officers

Rs 1,760 crore ‘treatment’ for four government hospitals in Keala

Trivandrum: Fire scare in apartment

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats