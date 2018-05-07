Kerala hangs head in shame over Latvian murder: Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said adequate safety will be provided to foreign tourists visiting the state. Speaking at the commemorative meeting organised at Kanakakunnu Palace to pay tribute to the foreign national who was murdered in Kovalam, he said it was an unfortunate incident. Though similar incidents had occurred in other states in the past, Kerala was an exceptional case.The state has had to hang its head in shame in the wake of the murder of the Latvian national, but is determined to not repeat the mistakes by strengthening the security cover in the tourist destinations of the state.

Enhancing security

The police have been given instructions to enhance security measures in tourist places, the minister said.

He also said the sister of the murdered foreigner has shown a new face of foreign culture to Kerala which hitherto believed family values in the west were as not strong as in the east. And Kerala bowed its head before the love of this sister.Though the state had offered all the assistance to take the body of the victim to their country, it was her sister who expressed her desire to take the ashes of her mortal remains after performing the last rites here, he said.

In replying to the commemorative meeting, her sister said the large presence at the gathering underscores the love and affection of the people to the victim and she expressed her gratitude to all of them who rose to help them.Tourism secretary Rani George, director P Bala Kiran, and others took part in the meeting. An ‘ilanji’ tree was planted in front of Nishagandhi in memory of the foreigner. People paid floral tributes at the portrait of the victim.A musical concert by Naveen Gandharv and Rojo Antony was offered in tribute.