Love and let live

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Live-in relationships are frowned upon by the society because it doesn't fit into the rigid frame the latter is built on. Just the very thought of a man and woman living together without the undergoing the sacred rite of matrimony triggers apoplexy

among the so-called custodians of social morality. Many youngsters have lost their lives and love on the sacrificial stone of morality. However, the recent Supreme Court ruling on the live-in relationship will have many youngsters heave a sigh of relief.

Calling the SC ruling a landmark one, Kaleeswaram Raj, a lawyer, said, "The ruling is in tandem with modern times. Around three decades back, the courts in the US and the European countries had held that every individual has the liberty to make personal choices. The same has happened in our country too. The SC judgement in the Nandakumar case is an extension of the one made in K S Puttuswamy case regarding the right to privacy. While hearing the case, the apex court has observed that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and hence can't be infringed upon by anyone, even the legislature." He said a country can grow only when the individual grows.

"An adult person can't be restricted from making his or her decisions, especially if it is regarding their personal lives. A youth has to take responsibility for his or her life. He or she can't always be led by the leading strings. At some point in their lives, they have to be weaned off the leading strings. But that is not what happens in our country. A 'youth' continues to be led by his or her parent even if he or she turns 30," he said while thrashing mode of parenting in India.

Parents can't dream of their 'kids' making decisions for themselves. "As soon as anybody takes the bold step and decides to choose their own career or more importantly their life partner, all hell breaks loose. Suddenly, the parents go on a litigation mode and file petitions, cases etc. They don't consider their 'kids' to be mature enough. But what they don't understand is that they are the ones who are hindering their 'kids' from attaining maturity. It is not a commodity, it has to be attained and one attains it by facing life's hard realities," he said. As long as parents don't have confidence in their 'child's' capability to take on life as and how it comes, such litigations will continue to come before the court, he said. "At present, there are a few in the Kerala High Court," he added.

According to J Devika, social critic, the ruling is a welcome one. "There is nothing wrong in a live-in relationship. I don't know how society can object to people living together at 18 when it is happy to let parents marry off their girls at the very age," she said. Of course, the marriageable age for men has been set as 21 years keeping in mind the need to attain financial stability that is needed to take care of his family, she said. "But in Kerala, nearly 35 per cent of women are the ones who are earning the bread and butter for their families. So I think that too is not a criterion," she added.

Financial status was at the top of the list of concerns that Sajith Rasheed, a social activist and the mother of an 18-year-old son, had. "I think the live-in relationships are ok, but at 18? Well, I have some reservations. The main issue is financial stability. At 18, the boy and the girl both will still be students. They won't have the financial means to support a family unit. It might prove to be detrimental and can lead to abuses," she said. But one positive facet of a live-in relationship is that there won't be any hassles if a break up happens, she added. "However, if a boy or a girl thinks about going in for a live-in relationship, the parents will have to prove that they are mature enough to accept it instead of alienating the kids," she said.