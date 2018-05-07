Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MM Hassan calls for the dismissal of police officers

KPCC president M M Hassan has called for the dismissal of police officers, including SP A V George, from service for their alleged role in the Varappuzha custodial death case.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of KPCC president MM Hassan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president MM Hassan has called for the dismissal of police officers, including SP AV George, from service for their alleged role in the Varappuzha custodial death case. All the accused officers should be charged with murder and the case be handed over to the CBI, he said.

Hassan said Sreejith was taken into custody as per the wish of the local CPM unit. He said the then Aluva Rural SP George was exempted from tough punishment as per the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “The Chief Minister said that the case had brought shame to the state. But he and the police force were responsible for the shameful incident,” said Hassan.

Hassan questioned the sincerity of the probe. “The police has not probed the involvement of CPM branch secretary Parameswaran, who gave a false statement about Sreejith,” Hassan said, adding that Parameswaran is also reported to have informed his party seniors that Sreejith was ‘properly handled’ by the police.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MM Hassan

Comments

More from this section

Kerala hangs head in shame over Latvian murder: Kadakampally Surendran

Rs 1,760 crore ‘treatment’ for four government hospitals in Keala

Trivandrum: Fire scare in apartment

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats