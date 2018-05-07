MM Hassan calls for the dismissal of police officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president MM Hassan has called for the dismissal of police officers, including SP AV George, from service for their alleged role in the Varappuzha custodial death case. All the accused officers should be charged with murder and the case be handed over to the CBI, he said.

Hassan said Sreejith was taken into custody as per the wish of the local CPM unit. He said the then Aluva Rural SP George was exempted from tough punishment as per the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “The Chief Minister said that the case had brought shame to the state. But he and the police force were responsible for the shameful incident,” said Hassan.

Hassan questioned the sincerity of the probe. “The police has not probed the involvement of CPM branch secretary Parameswaran, who gave a false statement about Sreejith,” Hassan said, adding that Parameswaran is also reported to have informed his party seniors that Sreejith was ‘properly handled’ by the police.”