Rs 1,760 crore ‘treatment’ for four government hospitals in Keala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four government hospitals in the state will undergo a facelift, as administration sanction of Rs 1,759.84 crore has been accorded for their infrastructural development. It is expected the Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad Medical Colleges, Mavelikkara district hospital and Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital will carry out a slew of initiatives, including improvement of infrastructural and treatment facilities.

“Through this, the hospitals will get a facelift,” said Health Minister K K Shylaja. “While the Thiruvananthapuram MCH will prepare a master plan for implementation of various projects under the allocated amount, Wayanad MCH will carry out various programmes in the academic and accommodation blocks.”

She said separate allocations have been made for the renovation of Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital’s main building and for the construction of super speciality block at Mavelikkara district hospital.According to the Health Department, INKEL has been appointed as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) to execute the projects. The fund has been allocated from the Kerala Infrastructure Development Fund Board.

“The administrative sanction was accorded last week for various projects planned at Thiruvananthapuram MCH and Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital. In addition, based on the letter of the INKEL managing director, the government has approved various projects to be executed at Wayanad MCH, Kottayam general hospital and Mavelikkara district hospital,” said an officer with the Health Department.

As per the proposal, some of the important development activities planned at Thiruvananthapuram MCH includes renovation activities, development of the biomedical engineering department, augmentation of the medical gas distribution system, strengthening of imageology services and others. In the case of Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital, some of the major projects being proposed include renovation of the heritage building, pneumatic system, upgradation of existing external infrastructure of the whole hospital compound and others.

“Other than chalking out the project report, the SPV is also directed to monitor the progress of works and submit monthly reports to the department. It has also been instructed to carry out the directions of the technical committee constituted by the government before executing the work,” added the officer.