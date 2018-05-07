Student found dead in Thiruvananthapuram hostel; suicide suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old girl student was found dead in front of a hostel building at Panavila in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The deceased is Fathima Rahna, a resident of Nemom.

The Cantonment police have registered a case in connection with the incident and a probe has begun. According to police, the body was found lying in a pool of blood on the road around 11 am by the nearby shop owners.

The police suspect she might have fallen from the three-storeyed building. Fathima has been residing at Al Sabr Yatheemkhana orphanage hostel being run by a Muslim organisation for the last few months. She was a student of a PSC coaching centre at SS Kovil road. "We can't confirm whether she had committed suicide or it was an accident. Efforts are on to probe the reason for death. We have started recording statements from the hostel inmates and warden," said M Prasad, Cantonment CI.

The body has been shifted to the morgue of Medical College Hospital. The post-mortem is likely to be conducted late Monday.