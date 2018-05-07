Trivandrum: Fire scare in apartment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fire broke out on the terrace of a seven-storeyed apartment at Vazhuthacaud here giving anxious moments to the dwellers and inhabitants of the nearby locality.

The fire erupted in the afternoon when the security officers tried to burn the garbage collected from its residents at the terrace. The garbage were kept in two barrels and contained inflammable materials like spray cans. On coming into contact with fire, they exploded with blasting sound and smoke billowed from the garbage heap. Informed by the public, three fire-fighting units rushed to the area from Rajaji Nagar Fire and Rescue Station and doused the fire in 30 minutes.