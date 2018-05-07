Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Welcoming the winged wonders

A butterfly park will be set up at the Napier Museum and Zoo.A sum of Rs 64.21 lakh has been earmarked for the project

By Dileep V Kumar
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Now, butterflies can flutter in a dedicated space at the Napier Museum and Zoo at Thiruvananthapuram with a butterfly park being planned at the 138-year-old heritage complex.
Pitched under the modernization of museums scheme, an amount of Rs 64.21 lakh has been earmarked for the project.“The 1,500-square metre butterfly park will be an open area between the deer enclosure and the snake park. We plan to grow flowering plants and shrubs that can attract butterflies. By June or July, we will complete the activity and throw it open to visitors by Onam,” said T V Anilkumar, superintendent, Zoological Garden, Napier Museum and Zoo.

According to the superintendent, the park will have a bridge, a waterfall and a pond. It will also have larval host plants - plants that butterfly larvae or caterpillars can feed on - and nectar plants which can attract butterflies in large numbers.“Through this butterfly park, we aim to attract butterflies in the region to one space. The park, a part of the zoo master-plan, might turn into a sought-after attraction once it is commissioned,” adds Anilkumar.

Though the zoo has flowering plants that can attract butterflies in small numbers, this is for the first time that a butterfly park is being planned.The authorities are of the assessment that once the butterfly park comes into being, people of all age groups will pour into the museum. It will also make them aware of various flower and butterfly species. Sign boards will also be put up at the park.

Butterfly park an environment monitor

It was on January that the Peechi-based Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) took up the initiative to set up a butterfly garden on the premises of Kanakakkunnu Palace. Now, four months later, the institute had identified 12 butterfly species in the garden. Talking to 'Express' T V Sajeev, senior scientist, Department of Forest Entomology, KFRI, said they will replace some plants in the garden that dries out due to varying reasons. Efforts will also be initiated to plant more plant varieties in the garden so as to attract more butterflies.

At the same time, it is also learnt that KFRI is planning to set up a butterfly garden on the Secretariat premises as part of its ongoing project to use butterfly park as an environment-monitor.

It is said that through such a park, KFRI could measure the pollution level of the area based on the presence of butterflies. It has been assessed that if butterflies were present in large numbers, it indicates that the environ is healthier to live in.

