In the line of fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Burning garbage atop high-rises has emerged as a potential threat to city's fire safety, feels the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Firefighters of the Rajaji Nagar Fire Station attended to two such incidents this year. "Luckily, we could douse the fires without any casualty or major damage. But this may not be the case always," said G Suresh Kumar, station officer.

The department is now planning a major campaign among apartment residents against the dangerous practice. "In this case, most vulnerable are those living nearby. The wind can take a burning particle to nearby houses or apartments," the officer said.

The incident reported on Sunday was at a seven-storeyed building at Vazhuthacaud where the security personnel collected garbage from residents and burn them on the terrace.

In view of this incident, the Fire Department plans to ask all apartment complexes to set up incinerators.

The Rajaji Nagar station attended to 486 emergency calls until Sunday, this year. Of them 271 were fire calls, 205 other rescue calls and 10 were support operations for other stations.

Firefighters blame human carelessness for a good majority of fire incidents. Newer challenges faced by them include fire hazards associated with appliances like refrigerator,air-conditioner and UPS.

Low quality or improper handling are the two major reasons for appliance fires. "Seven cases of fridge fires were reported this year. Most of them were caused by the burning of power cord hung on the heated condenser," says Suresh Kumar.

People rarely switch off the air-conditioner stabiliser or UPS which lead to overheating and short-circuit. Most of the city residents do not get their electrical installations inspected by an electrician that could avoid short-circuit risks.

Of the 486 emergency calls attended by the Rajaji Nagar fire station, over 100 were related to LPG cylinder leak. "In case of a cylinder leak, residents should respond without waiting for a firefighter to arrive. In most cases, people do not bother to turn the regulator off when a leak is noticed. By the time we arrive the gas would have filled the room increasing the risk manifold," says Suresh Kumar.

Open burning of garbage is another common fire risk in the city. This includes burning on house premises and public places. In most cases, fire on garbage heaps go out of control blazing nearby buildings. The explosion of aerosol cans also increases the risk of garbage fires.

Electrical short-circuit

Open garbage burning

LPG cylinder leaks

Get electrical installations inspected by a qualified electrician

Use installations and appliances of good quality

Switch off regulator in case of LPG cylinder leak

Switch off AC stabiliser and computer UPS when not in use

Keep the refrigerator coils clean, do not bend the power cord excessively

