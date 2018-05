By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Information and Public Relations deputy director Salin Mankuzhy has been selected for this year’s Surendran Memorial Literary Award. Instituted by the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association for employees and teachers working in the public sector, the award will be presented to Salin at a function being organised at AKG Hall, here, at 4 pm on Thursday. Salin has been selected under the best story category.