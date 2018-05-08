Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Drainage line work begins at Sasthamangalam

The work on the drainage line on the stretch between the Sree Ramakrishna Ashram Charitable Hospital at Sasthamangalam and the Ganapathy temple on the Kochar road began.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

The work on drainage line underway at Sasthamangalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on the drainage line on the stretch between the Sree Ramakrishna Ashram Charitable Hospital at Sasthamangalam and the Ganapathy temple on the Kochar road began on Monday.Ward councillor Bindu Sreekumar said the work was being executed with a grant from the local development fund of K Muraleedharan MLA. The Rs 34 lakh project will be completed within a month.
The drainage line was a long-pending demand of over 60 families residing on either sides of the stretch.

The usage of septic tanks was contaminating their wells. Even during peak summer season, residents could not use their well water.The formal launch of the work was performed by Bindu Sreekumar. “The funds were sanctioned much before. We were waiting for a clearance from the Works Department for cutting the road for laying the pipes,” she said.Several houses around the Kochar road are yet to be connected to the drainage line since they lie below the level of the drainage pipe laid on the road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Government to promote scientific fishing practice in Kerala

Trivandrum: Fund granted to make schools high-tech

Women’s panel zonal office gets a nod from Kerala government

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'