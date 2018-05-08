Trivandrum: Drainage line work begins at Sasthamangalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on the drainage line on the stretch between the Sree Ramakrishna Ashram Charitable Hospital at Sasthamangalam and the Ganapathy temple on the Kochar road began on Monday.Ward councillor Bindu Sreekumar said the work was being executed with a grant from the local development fund of K Muraleedharan MLA. The Rs 34 lakh project will be completed within a month.

The drainage line was a long-pending demand of over 60 families residing on either sides of the stretch.

The usage of septic tanks was contaminating their wells. Even during peak summer season, residents could not use their well water.The formal launch of the work was performed by Bindu Sreekumar. “The funds were sanctioned much before. We were waiting for a clearance from the Works Department for cutting the road for laying the pipes,” she said.Several houses around the Kochar road are yet to be connected to the drainage line since they lie below the level of the drainage pipe laid on the road.