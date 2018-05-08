Trivandrum: Finally, a new bridge at Vallakadavu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Vallakadavu can finally heave a sigh of relief with the government deciding to construct a new bridge. The

Revenue Department has entrusted the District Collector to begin proceedings to acquire one acre of land for the bridge. A new bridge across the Parvathy Puthanar canal has been a

long-standing demand of the residents. The bridge will be constructed at the Vallakadavu-Valiyathura road after demolishing the century-old one which is reportedly in a dilapidated condition for the last few years.

The District Collector will decide the compensation after discussing with the landowners at Vallakadavu. Earlier, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had ordered the government to speed up proceedings to construct a new bridge and to rehabilitate the traders and residents to an alternative location after land acquisition.

The residents said they were concerned over the condition of the old bridge and the delay in taking up work on the new bridge. Human rights activist Ragam Rahim said:"The old bridge is in a dilapidated state. It is a huge threat as many heavy vehicles ply through the bridge. The bridge could collapse anytime. So we collectively decided to approach the government seeking a new bridge. We have received an approval from the Inland Navigation Department to build a new bridge at the same place where the old bridge is situated", Rahim said.

The local residents allege stiff opposition from people with vested interests against constructing the new bridge. "Some traders and cement lobbies are trying to scuttle the plan as they could lose their encroached land. Now, the government has given a green signal. Hopefully, the proceedings will start soon," said an action council member.

Apart from the SHRC order, the High Court had also issued a notice to the government based on the petition filed by Rahim.

The previous government had sanctioned Rs six crore and tendering process had begun. However, the Revenue authorities could not complete the land acquisition process. Though boundary stones were laid in the stretch to acquire land, the acquisition had not gone forward.

According to the National Waterways norms, the new bridge should be at least seven metres above the water level and 30 metres wide to facilitate passage of boats. The bridge is at present 4 metres high and 11 meters wide.