Trivandrum: Fund granted to make schools high-tech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government granted a sum of Rs 3.74 crore for installation works in schools in the state as part of hi-tech school project. The government has already supplied laptops, multimedia projectors, mounting kits and USB speakers to 34,500 classrooms as part of digital transformation in 45,000 schools.

The fund sanctioned by the government will be used for mounting projectors in 20,728 class rooms and painting walls of the classrooms which will be used as screens. The work will be carried out on the premises as the per the guidelines issued in accordance with the agreement between KITE and schools.

The fund would be transferred to the IT advisory account of schools through KITE district offices. The govt also directed installation work at schools to be completed before May 18. A special audit would be conducted in schools on May 20 and fund for the project would be granted in next phase.