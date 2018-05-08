Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Fund granted to make schools high-tech

The state government granted a sum of Rs 3.74 crore for installation works in schools in the state as part of hi-tech school project.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government granted a sum of Rs 3.74 crore for installation works in schools in the state as part of hi-tech school project. The government has already supplied laptops, multimedia projectors, mounting kits and USB speakers to 34,500 classrooms as part of digital transformation in 45,000 schools. 

The fund sanctioned by the government will be used for mounting projectors in 20,728 class rooms and painting walls of the classrooms which will be used as screens. The work will be carried out on the premises as the per the guidelines issued in accordance with the agreement between KITE and schools. 

The fund would be transferred to the IT advisory account of schools through KITE  district offices. The govt also directed installation work at schools to be completed before May 18. A special audit would be conducted in schools on May 20 and fund for the project would be granted in next phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Government to promote scientific fishing practice in Kerala

Women’s panel zonal office gets a nod from Kerala government

Information and Public Relations deputy director Salin Mankuzhy selected for literary award

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'