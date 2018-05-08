Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Will push to upgrade Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education to sports varsity: Shashi Tharoor

Excellent sports universities are the need of the hour in the country for the uplift of the sports sector, Shashi Tharoor MP has said. 

Shashi Tharoor. (File photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excellent sports universities are the need of the hour in the country for the uplift of the sports sector, Shashi Tharoor MP has said.  He was speaking at a convocation ceremony of the fifth batch of canoeing, kayaking and rowing NIS diploma courses held at Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE)  at Kariyavattom on Monday.

“It should be noted that many students who passed out from professional courses left jobless. So it is a great achievement that all the students graduated from LNCPE are getting jobs. As a parliamentarian, I will make my best efforts to upgrade the LNCPE as a sports university,” Tharoor said.A total of 12 students from various parts of the country have completed the NIS diploma course at LNCPE this year.  Arjuna awardee Inderpal Singh, Y Kiran, and Lakshmi won the awards for the best performers in the institute.

T O Sooraj, State Sports and Youth Department secretary presided over the function,  while prominent sportsperson K M Beenamol was the chief guest. LNCPE principal G Kishore welcomed the gathering and course co-ordinator Mathew Lukose presented a report.The students of SAU centre who excelled in SSLC examination were also felicitated.

