Women’s panel zonal office gets a nod from Kerala government
Published: 08th May 2018 05:18 AM | Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:18 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Monday has accorded an administrative sanction for opening a zonal office of Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) in Kozhikode. According to the Social Justice Department, once the office comes into force it will help women from five districts - Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod- as they no longer have to travel to Thiruvananthapuram KWC Office to raise various grievances and seek redressal. Referring to the decision, Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said the inauguration of the zonal office will coincide with the second anniversary celebrations of the state government.