CM Pinarayi Vijayan promises disbursal of benefits to kin of late Major K Manoj Kumar

Pinarayi Vijayan said the sale deed of the plot, as well as the house, promised to the aged parents of an Army Major killed in the 2016 Pulgaon ammunition depot explosion has been executed.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the sale deed of the plot, as well as the house, promised to the aged parents of an Army Major killed in the 2016 Pulgaon ammunition depot explosion has been executed. According to the CM, though an amount of Rs 27 lakh has been set aside for this, the government has certain restrictions in handing over the said amount to the parents of late Major K Manoj Kumar, as the model code of conduct is in force due to the Chengannur bypoll.

Major K Manoj Kumar

The CM said this after N Krishnan, father of the deceased officer, met him at his office. In order to clear the deadlock involved with the disbursement of the amount in time, theCM has also assured the legal aspects will be examined. Mentioning the visit in his Facebook post, the CM said the father of the late Major had come to express his gratitude to the government for keeping its word by providing them with a five-cent plot and a house.

Manoj was among 16 personnel killed in a blast at the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon, Maharashtra, on May 31, 2016. He was awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumously. The state government had then promised the officer’s parents a pension and a house. 

Earlier, Express had reported that the aged parents of the Major had to go from office to office to get the benefits. Struggling to meet daily expenses, Krishnan and wife Bharathy had to move through multiple forums and government agencies, including the Army, the State Human Rights Commission, the State Women’s Commission and the Kochi Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal for their due.

