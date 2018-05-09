Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Financial Corporation recovers Rs 100-crore NPA

A loan settlement adalat conducted by the Kerala Financial Corporation on Tuesday settled 300 NPA accounts which would fetch Rs 100 crore.

Loan settlement adalat in progress at the Kerala Financial Corporation’s Head Office at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A loan settlement adalat conducted by the Kerala Financial Corporation on Tuesday settled 300 NPA accounts which would fetch Rs 100 crore. The next phase of the adalat on Friday will process 180 applications. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who inaugurated the adalat said the first-ever exercise in the corporation’s history was to clean up its balance sheet. “KFC is clearing its bad assets to provide liberal loans to good entrepreneurs,” he said.

The minister said the KFC will have to assign an asset restructuring company to handle unsettled accounts.
“It is a tough decision but the corporation has no other option but to clean up the balance sheet. I wish all defaulters make use of the adalat,” he said. The minister said the government wants the corporation to be a responsible financier for entrepreneurs.“Unlike in the past, the government is not involving in the affairs of the corporation like the appointment of directors or loan sanctioning,” the minister said.  

The NPA burden of KFC is Rs 700 crore from 2000 accounts. Retired district judge Satheesh Chandra Babu presided over the adalat.KFC chairman Sanjeev Kaushik said the corporation’s new credit policy, interest rate structure and innovative schemes for Startups will be announced at the business conclave on Wednesday.

