Kerala Police lend a helping hand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police on Tuesday launched Thuna (The Hand You Need for Assistance), a citizen portal to help the public avail various services from the police department online.

Thuna can be used for a slew of activities, including online filing complaints, checking the status of complaints, obtaining copies of FIRs and applying for police verification certificates. Requests for permission for organising protest marches can be filed online. Assessments about the police department and suggestions to enhance its functioning can also be submitted through the portal.

One can register their names and then avail the services on the website, www.thuna.keralapolice.gov.in

“Services should be provided in a timely manner so as to enhance the viability of the project,”said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.About 661 offices have been linked with the portal. DGP Loknath Behera, SCRB ADGP Tomin Thachankary, B Sandhya, IG Manoj Abraham and DIG K Sethu Raman were present.