Meet at Science and Technology Museum

As part of National Technology Day that falls on Friday, and International Day of Light on May 16, the Kerala Science and Technology Museum jointly with Light Logics Holography and Optics and the Inte

Published: 09th May 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:As part of National Technology Day that falls on Friday, and International Day of Light on May 16, the Kerala Science and Technology Museum jointly with Light Logics Holography and Optics and the International Society for Optics and Photonics, USA, is organising a technical disclosure on hands-on holography and live recording opportunity, to shoot a hologram.

The programme will be held on Friday and Wednesday from 10 am to 12.30 pm at Science and Technology Museum Seminar Hall, Trivandrum. The technical disclosure will be led by Dr Ajith Kumar, a globally renowned laser holography scientist and consecutive winner of India Innovation Gold Medals, jointly instituted by the Lockheed Martin-USA, Department of Science and Technology-Government of India, India US S&T Forum, University of Texas at Austin and the FICCI. Those interested can register and attend any one of the sessions after prior registration which is free. Registration can be done at Planetarium Reception desk or through https://goo.gl/forms/z1Y8HwCmp0FQHxr02.

