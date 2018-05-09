Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The garden where scribblers further their creative pursuits

Aravind Sudheer Babu has developed an online platform ‘Writer’s Garden’ where scribblers and wordsmiths can post their works

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Every writer craves for a space to express himself and the online platform Writer's Garden is for such unsatiated souls. A community for scribblers and wordsmiths to share ideas, engage in healthy discussions, rekindle the fire of writing and of course to write more, Writers Garden is already luring in many with a penchant for words.

This website (www.gardenofwriters.com) is the brainchild of Aravind Sudheer Babu. He believes that people should nurture the habit of writing. "I have friends from small-time bloggers to those who have published works. Many of them are exceptionally talented and are capable of portraying their ideas beautifully. But, what intrigued me was that how the lack of a space to publish their works was affecting their spirits. The site is also for people who cannot find enough time or motivation to scribble their thoughts," says Aravind.

A writer and blogger, Aravind says people with an acumen for writing should keep doing it. "The world needs to hear their stories and insights. For that to happen, their general interest should be rekindled. Writer's Garden is a tool in this direction," he adds.

Writer's Garden was started two months ago and he says a lot of thought went behind it. "I was constantly researching. I went about collecting people's responses.”

Aravind, a marketing executive with a company in Technopark, was helped by Ajay Thomas Lukose and Arjun J S, both civil service aspirants, in the endeavour. An engineering student Aswathy Bhadran and writer-publisher Vishnu Kanchan were also part of the team.

And, they are taking their initiatives beyond the virtual space too. For the first time, an event will be held on May 26 at The Kitchen in Kuravankonam wherein writers and bloggers will get together. "It is more like a community meetup with engaging activities, networking, and fun. It will feature special interactive session by writer George Onakkoor and an educational session by Vishnu Kanchan," says Aravind.

The event will also have 'Read your own work' session wherein the participant can present his work. Writer's Garden also plans to hold monthly community meetup and to slowly move out to different cities.

