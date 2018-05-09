UST Global teams up with 13 Kerala government schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST Global, a leading digital technology services, has partnered with 13 government schools in Thiruvananthapuram in 2017 where employees spent more than 4,500 volunteer hours, as part of its CSR initiative ‘Adopt a School’. The programme is organised and executed by the company’s employees as a part of the employee engagement framework.

The key initiatives undertaken for schools in 2017 include educational and awareness programmes and infrastructure buildouts. Regular sessions on IT and Communicative English were provided to some schools, whereas other schools were provided with infrastructure support like computer lab setup, setting up of dining hall and kitchen facility etc. The students of these adopted schools were brought to UST Global’s TVM Campus to provide them an exposure to the IT world.

Shilpa Menon, Thiruvananthapuram Centre Head, UST Global, said: “UST Global is committed to live its main motto of transforming lives with various social initiatives it believes in.”

The schools include Pothencode GUPS, Puthenthoppu GLPS, Kulathoor LPS, Govt LPS Kuttiyani, Govt UPS Kattayikonam, Manalakam School, Manakkal LPS, Govt High School in Karikkakom, Govt LP School in Pattathil, Govt UPS Vanchiyoor in Alamcode, Govt SV UPS Puravur, Govt UP School Kuzhivila, and Govt LPS Chenkottukonam.