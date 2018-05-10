Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A big fiesta for the little ones

The International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala will begin on Monday wherein over 140 movies will be screened across five venues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last year, during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a 16-year-old girl was denied delegate pass. She took it up with the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), complaining of the injustice in not letting her be part of the film fete. Over the years, the organisation has been receiving several such representations from children that they are not being considered during the film fest. And this year, they have their own claim to glory- a grandiose movie feast for children. The International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK) is here.

The city is going to turn into a festival ground of sorts with children swarming in from across the state to celebrate and discuss movies, essentially a children’s day out. Starting Monday, children can pep up their vacations with an eclectic set of movies. This is the ‘IFFK’ of the children, whereby their long pending demand of being sidelined during film festival is being addressed. And in all likelihood, the children will get to rev up their vacations with movie fests in the coming years as well.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare along with Chalachithra Academy, Kerala State Film Development Corporation [KSFDC] and Balasahithya Institute, the festival which is slated to begin on Monday will screen movies across a wide spectrum of themes, bringing to screen some of the finest movies. A total of 140 movies will be screened across five cinemas viz Tagore, Kairali, Sree, Nila and Kalabhavan at the week-long film fete. And it is not just movies that are arranged to enthral the children. An amusement park with around 40 rides and avenues for entertainment is also set up at Tagore theatre which will be a venue hosting all cultural programmes, open forums, and workshops.

“We have been planning to start a fest in the lines of IFFK for quite some time. And this time, we were able to translate it into action, whereby we get to introduce children to world class movies,” said Academy secretary Mahesh Panchu. “Through the fest, we are trying to ensure that the children get introduced to the world cinema and learn to appreciate the medium. This time, we haven’t decided on conducting any competitions but starting next year, it will be included. And we plan to make this an annual event which coincides with the summer vacations of the children,” he added.

The movie fiesta has been categorised into different sections such as -’Classics’, ‘Directors In Focus’, ‘Best of Indian Children’s Films’, ‘Malayalam Feature Films’, and ‘Malayalam Short Films and Documentaries’. Around 140 movies will be screened including 20 foreign movies. A movie making session is also planned for the children.

The festival will introduce the medium of films and filmmaking to the tribal children residing in different parts of the state. “There are many tribal children who would be watching movies for the first time in their lives. The fest will introduce the world of cinemas to them. Moreover, there are many children living in orphanages who never get to enjoy their vacations, living monotonous lives all the year round. They have no avenues for entertainment and have no place to go during vacations.

These children are given first preference in the fest and delegate passes are reserved for them,” said Deepak S P, secretary, KSCCW.
 “In the coming years, the fest will be in the lines of a film festival with a jury, competitions, awards and such. This being the first initiative, we couldn’t add all those. Starting next year, a host of other programmes will be incorporated,” he added.

As many as 4,000 delegate passes will be issued and the online registration for the same has commenced in the website set up for the fest www.icffk.com. The festival passes will be distributed via the festival office set up at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

Movies to watch
out for
Life Is Beautiful/ La vita è bella
Village Rockstars
Kaaka Muttai
Sound of Silence
The Kid
The Great Dictator
Bicycle Thieves/ Ladri di biciclette
Home Alone
The Sound of Music
The Lion King
The Jungle Book
My Dear Kuttichathan
Children of Heaven
Halo
Sniff!!!
Fanny’s Journey
Heidi
Song of the Sea
Clint

