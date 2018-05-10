Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A book street may not be a dream for long

The Corporation’s decision to conduct survey and prepare town vending plan and then rehabilitate the  street vendors might just turn out to be a ray of hope for street book vendors

Pic: Abhinav

By Nandalal & Naveen Krishnan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The College Street in Kolkata, which is often called “Boi-Para” (book-mart), is a prominent centre of Kolkata’s literary crowd. It is the largest book market in India. Thiruvananthapuram, with its good share of cultural history, lags behind when it comes to having a prominent street book market like that of its counterparts in Kolkata (College Street), Chennai (Moore Market), Bangalore(Avenue Road) , Mumbai (Flora Fountain) and many more.

The book market in Thiruvananthapuram is more or less scattered. The largest is at Palayam, next to the State Central Library, which accommodates around 30 odd book stalls for about a decade now, and there are few more stalls near Ayurveda College and East Fort.

Over the years these street book vendors have been facing the challenge of relocation. Even within Palayam they had multiple relocations including the footpaths outside MLA hostel and the road next to the Saphalyam Complex. The City Corporation’s decision to conduct survey and prepare town vending plan and then rehabilitate the street vendors might just turn out to be a ray of hope for these street book vendors.

“The surveys of street vendors are going on right now. On May 10, we will give identity cards to those vendors who provide relevant documents. This is part of letting out vending stalls to these vendors. These street book vendors are also part of this initiative. Relocation will only happen once we identify a proper location after consulting with the City Traffic Police and other officials of the City Corporation,” says Mayor V K Prashanth.

The city corporation will issue identity cards to street vendors who have submitted relevant documents. As part of first phase,  about 428 street vendors will be given identity cards. The street book stalls are also included in the street vendors list. This initiative by the City Corporation comes as part of  rehabilitating the street vendors under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) programme which began in 2015.

“I have nothing against the book stalls. This culture of street book stalls should be there and also be promoted, but what I feel is that nothing should disturb the traffic and the pedestrians. They should definitely get a proper place. It’s their livelihood; their family depends on this business. So instead of letting them set up a stall at different portions of a road or at footpaths, relocate them to a proper and permanent place,” says Dilip Kumar Das, Circle Inspector, Traffic North.

Currently, the 30 odd book stalls next to the public library have been creating slight traffic congestions especially during peak hours and during public procession.

“Under NULM the street vendors will be given the licence. Once the permit is allotted the idea will be to relocate these vendors to a place where neither the traffic is affected nor the people. There was a court rule which stated that the street vendors be given a proper place to set up their shops. Many have misunderstood this ruling of the honourable court.

Once the licence is given it does not mean they will be continuing at their current location. Only after proper assessment and on consulting with various departments, final relocations will be carried out. If all goes well the entire book stalls in Thiruvananthapuram can be accommodated in a single place without affecting traffic and causing trouble to the pedestrians,” says T Alexander, Health Supervisor, Zone 1, 3.

