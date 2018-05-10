A winning show by city schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district put up a great performance, registering 81.91 per cent pass in the higher secondary school examination, the results of which were declared here on Thursday.

A total of 32,570 students from 175 schools appeared for the examinations and 26,677 became eligible for higher studies.

Registering a pass percentage of 90.37 in Part I and Part II, 82.12 percent on Part I, II and III, the students who appeared for the vocational higher secondary examination have also put up a good show. Of 3166, 2861 qualified in Part I and II; 2600 qualified in Part I, II and III. Last year, the percentage was 90.19 and 88.67 in two categories.

Under the open school category, 1,319 students out of the 3,792 who appeared for the exam are eligible for higher studies.

Several schools in the city celebrated success by distributing sweets to teachers and parents. St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, where a large number of students wrote the exam, celebrated its feat of having 83 students scoring A Plus in all subjects. The school registered a pass percentage of 94.6.

A total of 834 students have appeared in the school which is highest in the state. Government VHSS and THS for Deaf, Jagathy came with an outstanding performance registering cent percent students eligible for higher studies.

A Plus in all subjects

A total of 1,275 students from the district have scored A Plus in all subjects, many among them scoring 1,200 out of 1,200.

“I have obtained 99.2 percent of marks. Three months of hard work and support from parents and teachers helped me achieve this success,” said AG Abhirami of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara.

Inmates of the government-run Sri Chitra Home for Destitutes and Infirm also have reasons to rejoice. A speech-impaired student, Rahul secured good results with more than three A plus grade.

According to K K Usha, superintendent, Sri Chitra Home, the success of Rahul was the success of the whole institution.

“Though only six students passed from the home this year, Rahul’s achievement gives us double delight. He was abandoned by his parents at the age of four near a railway track at Thampanoor. It was the RPF who handed over the child to us. Besides academics, he is also excellent in drawing”, Usha said.