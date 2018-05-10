Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A winning show by city schools

The district registered 81.91 per cent pass in the higher secondary school examinations. A total of 1275 students from the district have scored A Plus in all subjects.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students savouring their win after results of higher secondary school examination are declared  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district put up a great performance, registering 81.91 per cent pass in the higher secondary school examination, the results of which were declared here on Thursday.
A total of 32,570 students from 175 schools appeared for the examinations and 26,677 became eligible for higher studies.

Registering a pass percentage of 90.37 in Part I and Part II, 82.12 percent on Part I, II and III, the students who appeared for the vocational higher secondary examination have also put up a good show. Of 3166, 2861 qualified in Part I and II; 2600 qualified in Part I, II and III. Last year, the percentage was 90.19 and 88.67 in two categories.

Under the open school category, 1,319 students out of the 3,792 who appeared for the exam are eligible for higher studies.

Several schools in the city celebrated success by distributing sweets to teachers and parents. St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, where a large number of students wrote the exam, celebrated its feat of having 83 students scoring A Plus in all subjects. The school registered a pass percentage of 94.6.  
A total of 834 students have appeared in the school which is highest in the state. Government VHSS and THS for Deaf, Jagathy came with an outstanding performance registering cent percent students eligible for higher studies.

A Plus in all subjects

A total of 1,275 students from the district have scored A Plus in all subjects, many among them scoring 1,200 out of 1,200.

“I have obtained 99.2 percent of marks.  Three months of hard work and support from parents and teachers helped me achieve this success,” said AG Abhirami of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara.

Inmates of the government-run Sri Chitra Home for Destitutes and Infirm also have reasons to rejoice. A speech-impaired student, Rahul secured good results with more than three  A plus grade.
According to K K Usha, superintendent, Sri Chitra Home, the success of Rahul was the success of the whole institution.

“Though only six students passed from the home this year, Rahul’s achievement gives us double delight. He was abandoned by his parents at the age of four near a railway track at Thampanoor. It was the RPF who handed over the child to us. Besides academics, he is also excellent in drawing”, Usha said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Latvian tourist murder case: Accused brought for gathering evidence

Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association meet starts tomorrow

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education students shine in South Asian Federation junior athletic meet

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies