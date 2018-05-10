Akshay’s emphatic win

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Akshay Sreyas of Manvila near Sreekaryam, is on cloud-nine after the results came out. He is one of a few students in the district who secured full marks ( 1200/1200) in all the subjects. He is also the only student of St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, who achieved cent percent marks.

For him, the secret of his success is hard work.

Akshay’s talent is not limited to academics alone. He is also a national-level quiz champion.

“I am delighted with results. Despite my hard work, the support from my parents, school teachers and friends helped me to achieve this. I was expecting a good result. But getting full marks was beyond my

expectations”, Akshay said.

Unlike other toppers, Akshay isn’t keen on medical or engineering. He eyes civil service examination.

“ I have not decided not to go for engineering or medicine. I am going to do a basic degree course as I want to write civil service examination. That is my dream”, Akshay added.

Akshay’s father Sunil Kumar is a teacher at Government School at Attingal while mother V Sreekumari is a pharmacist at Government Medical college. His younger sister Aishwarya Sreyas is a Class 9 student at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom.