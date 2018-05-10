All work and no play

Anoop Menon By

Sometimes, winning the rat race means losing out on a life worth living. That’s not to say that being a grown-up doesn’t come with its fair share of advantages—think monetary independence. However, between managing taxes, meeting deadlines, and maintaining appointments, some of us forget to let our hair down and partake in some good ol’ fashioned fun.

Usually, summer holidays mark the start of camps for young kids in Kochi, yet, things are different in 2018. The city is filled with offbeat workshops, outlets, and entertaining gatherings that adults will find interesting; not just to fill the emptiness of long weekends but after work sessions as well. Here’s our round-up of unique activities.

Curtain call

Sajeev Nambiyath’s ActLab is a great venue to let the theatre doyen in you—who went into hibernation after college—wake up.“Besides monthly workshops and staged shows, we also encourage young adults who are trying to find time to polish their acting prowess after work hours,” explains Sajeev, who has been part of the Indian theatre realm for the past 25 years. This 2,500 sq ft space even boasts of students who are in their 70s!

Speak up

As adults, we are ‘connected’ 24x7, yet somehow disconnected from each other. “This disconnect is probably why platforms like Kommune and Stories Worth Sharing (SWS) which thrive on human interactions are quickly becoming a mainstay within the urban circuit. In fact, SWS is already organising the second edition of their meetup on May 13 in Kochi,” shares Rohit Jacob, who organised Kerala’s first SWS session back in 2017.

Geeks unite

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, geeks and nerds were often scoffed at. Not anymore though, these folks, often referred to as otaku, are at the spearhead of the pop-culture movement now. “Regardless of whether you’re a 60-year-old who is into tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons or a 20-year-old planning to try out cosplaying, Comic Collective is the place to be,” explains San Ramsankar, winner of Comic Con India’s cosplay contest.

Planting the seed As a creative agency, Slow Claps

Media is all about going left-field. This summer, they’ve created a space for like-minded adults who enjoy explicit poetry (open mic), and gardening, among other things. “Young adults in Kochi have money in-hand, enough ‘down time’, and the interest to do something besides dining out and hitting multiplexes. All of this is our attempt to cater to this quintessential need for human interaction,” explains founder Jayakrishnan Pillai, who will soon be starting a new campaign called My Classroom to spruce up dilapidated schools/classrooms.

