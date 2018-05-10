Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An exemplary tale of bravery

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare recently felicitated National Bravery Award winners from the state of the last three years.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Nandalal
Express News Service

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare recently felicitated National Bravery Award winners from the state of the last three years. Beethoven, a native of Pallithura was among the six children from Kerala out of the total 25 winners declared in 2016.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Republic Day, 2015, a 14-year-old boy Beethoven was returning home with his friend, after a class. What happened next changed his life. “We were coming back after attending a class by Red Cross on how to give basic first aid during an emergency situation.

Joyel and I tried to pull out coconuts from the tree using an iron rod. We didn’t notice a 11 kV line just above the coconut tree,” says Beethovan. Both of them got hit by a strong electric current. Beethoven was thrown away by the jolt while Joyel was getting burnt. “Joyel was not only a childhood friend but also my cousin. “At that point I had only one thing in mind, which was to save him and he did it with his sheer courage”, he added.

Nearly three years later, Beethoven is at an important stage of his life. Even while awaiting the result of his class XII exam he stood calmly with a smile on his face during the  award ceremony organised by Kerala state council for child welfare to felicitate bravery award winners of last three years.

During the incident which won him the award, Beethoven was hit by the strong electric jolts while attempting to help Joyel. At last, he somehow managed to kick Joyel away and save him. The basic first aid techniques that he learned just a few hours ago, turned out to be life-saving. He used the basics of CPR on Joyel to help him start breathing again.

“I am a proud father now. His mother is also proud of him. What he did is an act of bravery and we are all delighted. I feel his decision to join the Army after 12th grade is a great choice and all of us support him in this,” said Terry A Rocky, father of Beethoven.  Thanks to the daring and courageous act of Beethoven, today Joyel a first-year degree student. He had suffered 60 pc first-degree burns. But with swift medical care, his life is back to normal and lead a healthy life.

