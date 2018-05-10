Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bravery award recipients felicitated in Trivandrum

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Wednesday felicitated the recipients of the national bravery awards for the years 2015, 16 and 17.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Wednesday felicitated the recipients of the national bravery awards for the years 2015, 16 and 17. Delivering a special speech on the occasion, the sister of the Latvian tourist who was murdered near Kovalam exhorted the children to love people and keep their faith in God intact.“I have two short, but important, messages to share with you,” she said.

“‘Love your neighbour as yourself,” she quoted the Bible. “Even if bad things happen to you, forget it, let it go and stay strong,” she said, adding “keeping faith in God will help one overcome difficulties.”
While delivering the awards to the winners, IG P Vijayan said the award winners were the real heroes in life as they had exhibited humaneness and audacity while facing daunting tasks.“Humanness and adventurism should not be limited to speeches. And that’s what the award winners have shown to the world,” he said.

Those who were felicitated are Aromal S M (Thiruvananthapuram), Abhijith K V (Kannur), Anandu Dileep (Kottayam), Muhammed Shamna (Kozhikode), Beethoven (Thiruvananthapuram), Nithin Philip Mathew (Kottayam), Badarunissa K P (Palakkad), Binil Manjali (Ernakulam), Adithyan M P Pilla (Pathanamthitta), Akhil K Shibu (Pathanamthitta ) and Sebastian Vincent (Alappuzha).

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App.

