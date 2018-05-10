Drop off your glass waste at corp counters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the City Corporation’s ‘My City, Beautiful City’ programme, arrangements are being made to collect broken glass pieces and glass plates from residents. Counters will be opened at different centres on Friday where the residents can drop off these articles.

Glass bottles and plates can be dropped off at these counters and residents associations and city residents should make use of the opportunity, Mayor V K Prasanth has said. He further added that properly cleaned plastic waste is being collected on all days at the aerobic bin units in the city.

The counters will function at locations such as the Jagathy grounds, Putharikandam maidan at East Fort, Pippinmoodu junction, Sree Chithra Tirunal Park, YMA Hall at Chackai, Kovalam junction and Vanchiyoor junction. The counters will also function in front of the organisations such as the ward committee offices at the Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu, SCT College of Engineering, Health Inspector’s office at Kadakampally, and Karyavattom Campus.