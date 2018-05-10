Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drop off your glass waste at corp counters

As part of the City Corporation’s ‘My City, Beautiful City’ programme, arrangements are being made to collect broken glass pieces and glass plates from residents.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the City Corporation’s ‘My City, Beautiful City’ programme, arrangements are being made to collect broken glass pieces and glass plates from residents. Counters will be opened at different centres on Friday where the residents can drop off these articles.

Glass bottles and plates can be dropped off at these counters and residents associations and city residents should make use of the opportunity, Mayor V K Prasanth has said. He further added that properly cleaned plastic waste is being collected on all days at the aerobic bin units in the city. 

The counters will function at locations such as the Jagathy grounds, Putharikandam maidan at East Fort,  Pippinmoodu junction, Sree Chithra Tirunal Park, YMA Hall at Chackai, Kovalam junction and Vanchiyoor junction. The counters will also function in front of the organisations such as the ward committee offices at the Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu, SCT College of Engineering, Health Inspector’s office at Kadakampally, and Karyavattom Campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Latvian tourist murder case: Accused brought for gathering evidence

Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association meet starts tomorrow

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education students shine in South Asian Federation junior athletic meet

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies