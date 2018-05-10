Karamana-Killi river system to be redeemed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heavily polluted Karamana-Killi river system will get much-needed redemption as the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) is planning to roll out a slew of initiatives for its restoration. The measures include providing gabion protection wall and net arrangement, preventing entry of floating wastage into Thiruvallom Thode and New Balikadavu and maintenance of existing fences on bridges across Karamana River.

While KSCSTE is the coordinating agency for the revival programme, it is being implemented and monitored by TRIDA and executed by various departments and institutions.“The Karamana River Scientific Management (Pilot) Project was launched in 2013-14. A slew of developmental projects has since been launched under the initiative and many sub-projects have already been completed. The projects pending will be completed within 2018-19,” said KG Narayana Pillai, advisor and chief project coordinator, KRSM (Pilot) Project.

According to him, projects launched this financial year include the maintenance of Bund Road on the left side of Karamana NH Road Bridge to Azhankal Junction and the rehabilitation of the sewer at Sridevi Nagar.“While the first project is being implemented by the Irrigation Department, the other will be carried out by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Tenders have been floated,” Narayana Pillai said.

At the same time, KSCSTE said the KWA and the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation are expected to come out with sub-projects which could abate discharge of sewerage from houses directly into the river. It is learnt KWA will distribute sewage treatment plants in different locations covering cluster houses along the banks of the Karamana-Killi River on a war footing.

As KRSM is a pilot project, Narayana Pillai said, it could not be continued with indefinitely. He said the project is most likely to be wound up within two or three years upon carrying out the essential works relating to pollution mitigation of the Karamana-Killi river in the city area.

Earlier, under the KRSM (Pilot) Project, work was carried out on Thiruvallom Thode cleaning and fencing, installation of biogas plant and incinerator on the Thiruvallom Sriparasurama Temple premises, installation of surveillance camera system along the Killiyar banks from Attukal Bridge to Maruthankuzhi Bridge and cleaning and fencing of Thekkanakkara Canal.

“The project is entering its sixth year. Our assessment is that the project is a success. This kind of coordinated and integrated approach to river management may be a first of its kind in the capital city. We are hopeful the much polluted Karamana-Killi river can be brought back to its past glory,” said Narayana Pillai.