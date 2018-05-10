Standing tall

Rebin Mathew and Jane Esther Thomas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Changanassery-based model Thasveer Muhammed isn’t a new face though he’s starring in his debut movie Aabhaasam alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Rima Kallingal. This 28-years-old model made his mark through his Instagram handle @thasvy (290k followers) which rapidly gained attention through his pictures flagged by inspirational quotes.

This youngster has a tragic past which he fights to beat with hashtags like #amputeelife alongside trendy ones like #fashionista.

Thasveer was left scarred following an accident in 2013 which resulted in his one leg being amputated. This misfortune had struck just when the fresh graduate had devised a clothing store called Denim Republic, kick-started his modeling career and had been selected for two movies, one of which had already commenced shooting. Bed-ridden for nearly a year, his career came to a sudden halt but he proved that perseverance matters.

Pertinacious path

In an attempt to find footing and to assure himself of his independence, Thasveer embarked on a solo train journey to Wayanad. Not slowing down a bit, he looked up to superheroes such as Batman and Superman for inspiration. “Life handed me crutches and I added two superpowers to it,” says Thasveer, about his eye-catching crutches with images of the comic book heroes.

Finding his call, he began to reach out to amputees stuck to their homes and volunteered to take them on journeys to bring them out of their isolation. To inspire them further, he started designing customized apparels for amputees. Impressed by his motivational activities and online presence, many colleges are now inviting the young model to engage with the students. “I’m currently working on reaching out to more such youngsters and also starting an online store under the brand name Thasvy by the end of the year,” Thasveer winds up.