Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Standing tall

Actor and social media influencer Thasveer Muhammed talks about rising from an accident that left him an amputee

Published: 10th May 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Rebin Mathew and Jane Esther Thomas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Changanassery-based model Thasveer Muhammed isn’t a new face though he’s starring in his debut movie Aabhaasam alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu and Rima Kallingal. This 28-years-old model made his mark through his Instagram handle @thasvy (290k followers) which rapidly gained attention through his pictures flagged by inspirational quotes.

This youngster has a tragic past which he fights to beat with hashtags like #amputeelife alongside trendy ones like #fashionista.

Thasveer was left scarred following an accident in 2013 which resulted in his one leg being amputated. This misfortune had struck just when the fresh graduate had devised a clothing store called Denim Republic, kick-started his modeling career and had been selected for two movies, one of which had already commenced shooting. Bed-ridden for nearly a year, his career came to a sudden halt but he proved that perseverance matters.

Pertinacious path

In an attempt to find footing and to assure himself of his independence, Thasveer embarked on a solo train journey to Wayanad. Not slowing down a bit, he looked up to superheroes such as Batman and Superman for inspiration. “Life handed me crutches and I added two superpowers to it,” says Thasveer, about his eye-catching crutches with images of the comic book heroes.

Finding his call, he began to reach out to amputees stuck to their homes and volunteered to take them on journeys to bring them out of their isolation. To inspire them further, he started designing customized apparels for amputees. Impressed by his motivational activities and online presence, many colleges are now inviting the young model to engage with the students. “I’m currently working on reaching out to more such youngsters and also starting an online store under the brand name Thasvy by the end of the year,”  Thasveer winds up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Latvian tourist murder case: Accused brought for gathering evidence

Travancore State Bank Employees’ Association meet starts tomorrow

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education students shine in South Asian Federation junior athletic meet

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies