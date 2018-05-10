Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Corporation to complete Killiyar rejuvenation phase 1 by August

It was in April the Killiyar got the much-needed attention in the form of Killiyar Mission, a voluntary programme chalked out by Haritha Kerala Mission to clean the river through people participation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) is planning to roll-out a slew of initiatives for the rejuvenation of Karamana-Killi Rivers, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is planning to complete the first phase rejuvenation programme for Killiyar by August.

The rejuvenation programme being planned across the 16-km stretch of Killiyar, which passes through the corporation, is being rolled out after considering the reports submitted individually by Junior Health Inspectors from seven circles - Vattiyoorkavu, Sasthamangalam, Jagathy, Chenthitta, Karamana, Chala and Manacaud.

According to Mayor V K Prasanth, special meetings will be called at the ward-level, health circle-level and Corporation-level and it will be followed by a slew of campaigns for sensitising the public to prevent them from dumping waste into the river. He also added a technical committee has been constituted and a detailed project report will be submitted by the end of this month. While saying the priority will be to remove the garbage accumulated in the river, in the second phase the priority will be to remove the encroachments along the water body.

It was in April the Killiyar got the much-needed attention in the form of Killiyar Mission, a voluntary programme chalked out by Haritha Kerala Mission to clean the river through people participation. While initiating various measures, including constructing check dams, strengthening the boundaries by laying geo-textiles and planting trees, the mission had also considered a status report on the river made by Karakulam Rural Study Centre.

Before embarking on a cleaning drive, the Mission had also organised a gathering named ‘Puzhayarivu’ which was attended by people’s representatives, volunteers and others. Earlier, PS Harikumar of Centre for Water Resources Development and Management in a report titled ‘Water Quality Status of Thiruvananthapuram District’ in 2017 had highlighted that the Karamana River and its tributary Killiyar carries large quantities of raw sewage discharged from city drains. It also says the groundwater is acidic and is contaminated.    

